Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Immanuel Church
325 104th Avenue
Holland, MI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:45 PM
Immanuel Church
325 104th Avenue
Holland, MI
Joan Wheeler

Joan Wheeler Obituary
Joan Wheeler, age 79 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Onie and Sadie Aardema, brothers Charles Aardema and sisters Thelma Baker and Anne VanOrden. She is survived by her brothers Duane (Mary) Aardema, Robert (June) Aardema, husband of 60 years Jerry Wheeler, children Kerry (Rhonda) Wheeler, Michael Wheeler, Kim (Duane) Lewis, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. Jo enjoyed spending time with her family at their cottage, attending sporting events, assembling jigsaw puzzles, knitting, crocheting, and wintering in Florida near her friends. Visitation will be held from 5:30 - 6:30pm. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Immanuel Church 325 104th Avenue, Holland MI with a Memorial service following at 6:45.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2020
