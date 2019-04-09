Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
First Christian Reformed Church
15 S. Church
Zeeland, MI
Joan Zwagerman, age 84 of Zeeland went to her heavenly home Saturday, April 6, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Douglas (Mary) Zwagerman of Zeeland, Brenda (Paul) Formsma of Zeeland, Rodney (Mary) Zwagerman of Zeeland, Gary (Myra) Zwagerman of Bentheim, Karla (Mark) Lemoine of Coloma, Ben (Jaimee) Zwagerman of Zeeland; 20 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; siblings: Crystal Baum of Grand Rapids, Clifford (Darlene) Kraai of Cadillac, Betty Kamphuis of Branch, Robert (Vada) Kraai of Holland, Jerry (Delores) Kraai of Irons; sister-in-law Elaine Kloosterman and brother-in-law Marvin Zwagerman.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon in 2010.
Joan worked at Howard Miller for several years; she drove school bus for Zeeland Public Schools and served as church secretary at First Christian Reformed Church where she was also a member.
Joan and Gord raised their children on the farm they bought on 84th Avenue in Zeeland in 1962. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, baking cookies, playing cards and attending her kids and grandkids sporting events.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State St, Zeeland. The memorial service will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at First Christian Reformed Church 15 S. Church Zeeland, MI. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. For memorial contributions please consider Zeeland Christian School. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019
