Joann Fridsma


1934 - 2019
Joann Fridsma Obituary
JoAnn Fridsma, age 84, of Holland, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1934, in Mesick, MI, to the late Arthur & Ethel (Brown) Beach. JoAnn worked for Holland Public Schools as a paraprofessional. She married Nicholas B. Fridsma on February 19, 1965. He preceded her in death on October 21, 1986. JoAnn was a member of the Holland 1st United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, reading, puzzles and nature. Survivors include her son, David J. Fridsma; sister, Nancy (Dick) Henry. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Dwight Beach, Zola Cochrane and William "Bill" Beach. Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. Burial will be at Pilgrim Home Cemetery, Holland. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign JoAnn's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com Memorial Contributions may be made to Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence (formerly, The Center for Women in Transition) or the .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 6, 2019
