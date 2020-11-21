1/1
JoAnn Hamstra
1932 - 2020
JoAnn Hamstra, 88, of Zeeland, passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Medilodge of Holland.
JoAnn was born in Holland, MI on February 28, 1932 to John and Marie Sternberg. She and Calvin Hamstra enjoyed 56 years of marriage, spending many years travelling by motorcoach.
JoAnn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for her wonderful cooking, elaborate hand-made Christmas ornaments and spoiling her grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by all those who survive, including her children: Sandra Hamstra of Harrisburg, Pa., Pamela and Joel Leeson of Middletown, Del., Barbara and Ashok Thanki of New Hope, Pa., and Stephen and Anne Hamstra of Zeeland; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren. Siblings: Winona Rietman, and Judith & Tom Reagan. In-laws: Goldie Sternberg; Joyce, Isla and Dorothy Hamstra; Sandy Prins; and Elfriede Sternberg.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Hamstra; daughter-in-law Melinda Hamstra; brothers Ted & Paul Sternberg; sisters Madelyn Gutknecht & Nancy Brown; in-laws Gerald, Milton, Glenn & Ted Hamstra; Chester & Annabelle Prins and Don Rietman.
A private service at Zeeland Cemetery is planned for family. The family expresses their sincere appreciation of the care and love given to Mom by both the Medilodge and Hospice staff. You're a blessing! Memorials may be made to Hospice of Holland. The family is being served by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland. If you would like to leave a message for the family please visit www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
Zeeland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
November 20, 2020
Sincere sympathy to all of JoAnn's family. I have many fond memories of her and Cal over the years at Home Furnace, or working one day a week at their office on Lincoln Ave. Enjoyed a cup of coffee with her when she was at the Atruim and Medilodge. Both Cal and JoAnn were very special to me
Hazel Kiekintveld
Friend
