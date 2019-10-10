|
Joann Maatman, age 82, of Zeeland, passed away on October 9, 2019.
Joann was a member of First Christian Reformed Church of Zeeland where she volunteered with the Tape Ministry and was active in the Coffee Break Ministry. Joann also volunteered at Haven Park Nursing Home. She retired from Hart and Cooley after 23 years of employment.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Maatman in 2003 as well as by her parents, John and Henrietta Scholten. She is survived by her siblings: Marian and Howard Johnson of Zeeland, Jason and Shirley Scholten of Zeeland, Louise and Terry Otting of Hesperia, and Helene and Lee Nykamp of Zeeland; also surviving are many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as great-great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service to honor Joann's life and faith will be held at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland, MI 49464, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Rev. Tom Pettinga will officiate. There will be a time of visitation from 11:00-11:45 a.m. prior to the funeral on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be given to Resthaven Care Center, 948 Washington, Holland, MI 49423 or to Ascending Leaders, 3947 Field Crossing, Sugarland, TX 77498.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 10, 2019