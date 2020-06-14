JoAnn Ostema
1943 - 2020
JoAnn Ostema, age 77, of Holland, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home.
JoAnn was a member of Christ Memorial Church, the Christ Memorial Church Choir and an active church volunteer. She loved the outdoors, was an avid gardener and enjoyed being out on the water. She also worked as a hairdresser and florist and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her sister, Edith Kloese and is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jack Ostema; son, Jeffrey (Sharon) Ostema of Orland Park, IL; daughter, Krista (Ron) Greendyke of Holland; grandchildren, Mackenzie (Christian) Rodino of Holland, Nicolas Greendyke of Holland, Jacob Ostema of Orland Park, IL, Cassidy Ostema of Orland Park, IL; and brother-in-law, Dennis (Nancy) Ostema of North Carolina.
A graveside committal service is planned for 11:30am Tuesday, June 16 at Lakewood Cemetery (corner of Lakewood Blvd and 168th St.). Rev. Bill Boersma will officiate. Friends and guests are asked to park at Fellowship Reformed Church and walk to the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope College, Trinity Christian College and Holland In Bloom. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolence messages may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Service
11:30 AM
Lakewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 13, 2020
Dear Jack, Jeff and Sharon and family. So sorry to hear of JoAnn's passing. We go back to Oak Lawn days and remember her well. Always a classy lady and a big smile for everyone. May God comfort you and feel His peace. Love and prayers, John and Judy Dykstra. Naples, Fl.
John and Judy Dykstra
Family Friend
June 12, 2020
Jack, Jeff and Krista I'm so very sorry for your huge loss. JoAnn was a gentle and strong woman and she will be deeply missed. Peace and comfort to all of your family.
Celaine Bouma-Prediger
Family Friend
June 12, 2020
Dear Jack and family
So very sorry for your loss of your wife and mother
We always enjoyed being with her and you over the many years growing up then as old people
She was a Classy lady and always had a SMILE
We will keep you and your family in our prayers
God Bless you
Love your old friends Ed & Lois
Ed & Lois Damstra
Family Friend
