JoAnn Ostema, age 77, of Holland, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home.
JoAnn was a member of Christ Memorial Church, the Christ Memorial Church Choir and an active church volunteer. She loved the outdoors, was an avid gardener and enjoyed being out on the water. She also worked as a hairdresser and florist and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her sister, Edith Kloese and is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jack Ostema; son, Jeffrey (Sharon) Ostema of Orland Park, IL; daughter, Krista (Ron) Greendyke of Holland; grandchildren, Mackenzie (Christian) Rodino of Holland, Nicolas Greendyke of Holland, Jacob Ostema of Orland Park, IL, Cassidy Ostema of Orland Park, IL; and brother-in-law, Dennis (Nancy) Ostema of North Carolina.
A graveside committal service is planned for 11:30am Tuesday, June 16 at Lakewood Cemetery (corner of Lakewood Blvd and 168th St.). Rev. Bill Boersma will officiate. Friends and guests are asked to park at Fellowship Reformed Church and walk to the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope College, Trinity Christian College and Holland In Bloom. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolence messages may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.