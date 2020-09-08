Joanne Bade

Joanne M. Bade, age 93, of Holland died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Joanne was a long-standing and active member of Hope Church. She enjoyed reading and traveling with her husband Nelis.
She was preceded in death by her husband Nelis Bade in 2016.
She is survived by her children: Craig Bade MD and his wife Amy Bade Ed.D. of Holland, Thomas Bade PhD and his wife Donna Bade JD of Prospect Heights, IL and Shelly Bade MD of Stuart, FL; grandchildren: Lindsey Bade (David Wilson), Tom (Kelly) Bade, Gavin Bade and Connor Bade; brother: Henry Corbin Mass and his wife Cindy Mass of Holland; niece and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. Due to the restrictions the service will be held outside and the family requests each person bring a chair if possible. Reverend Gordon Wiersma will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Viewing will be one hour prior to the service in the Northwood Chapel. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Hope Church Humanitarian Efforts. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com