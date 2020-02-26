|
|
Joanne "Jo" Clough, 89, of Holland, MI, formerly of Winchester, IL passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Jo was born, October 7, 1930, in Virginia, IL, the daughter of Alvin and Della Ruppel. She married James E. Clough in 1980. He preceded her in death in November 1995.
Surviving are four stepsons; James (Susan) Clough of Chesterfield, MO, John (Julie) Clough of Holland, MI, Steve (Lany) Clough of Manchester, MO, Mike Clough of Poynette, WI; one nephew, Doug (Sandy) Ruppel of Aurora, CO; four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Jo graduated from Virginia High School in 1948, attended Illinois Wesleyan University, and graduated from the University of Colorado in 1964. She was employed at the University of Colorado Extension Library in Denver, Colorado until retirement in 1980. After retirement, she worked part-time at the University of Illinois Morgan/Scott Extension Unit in Winchester, IL from 1990 until 2006.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Royal Park Place, Royal Atrium Inn, Resthaven David's House, and Hospice of Holland for their compassionate care. At Jo's request, there will be no memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tree House Humane Society in Chicago, Illinois, or to an animal welfare group of your choice. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester, IL is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020