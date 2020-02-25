|
Joanne Izenbart, age 84, of Zeeland, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Joanne was born in Ghent, Belgium to missionary parents on Jan. 2, 1936. Her family had to come back to the Holland area because of the dangers of World War II. They moved to Detroit, Michigan for her grade school years, and then moved to Buffalo, New York in her High school years. Joanne attended Wheaton College for 2 years and graduated from Hope College in 1958 with a degree in Elementary Education. She married her beloved husband, Larry Izenbart, on August 23, 1960.
Joanne taught in an elementary school while Larry finished Seminary. After Seminary, Joanne enjoyed coming alongside her husband and serving the congregations in each of his pastorates: Denver Colorado; Matlock, Iowa; Holland, Michigan; Sheboygan, Wisconsin; and Midland, Michigan. She loved to welcome and serve people, sing in the choir, encourage people in need, and make newcomers to the church feel at home. She also served as Larry's administrative and pastoral assistant throughout his ministry. Larry and Joanne lovingly raised their children, Rev. David (Kristin) Izenbart of Chicago, IL, and Laura (Rustin) Carlson of Kansas City MO; and delighted in their grandchildren, Josiah (Christina) Carlson, Mekenzie (Lee) Thompson, Joshua Izenbart, Caleb Izenbart, Malachi Carlson, and Anika Izenbart; and great grandchildren, Emerson, Maya, Tatum, and Norah. She is also survived by her brother, Rev. John VanLierop of Seattle, WA; and in-laws, Kenneth Izenbart, Shirley (Don) Gunnet, and Delores Trompen all of Grand Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. and Mrs. JBH VanLierop, and her brothers Ben, Peter, Beryl, and William.
Visitation is scheduled for 11:00am-12:00pm (noon) on Saturday, February 29 at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Road, Holland (use entrances C & D). Funeral services will follow at noon in the sanctuary with Rev. Jonathan Brownson officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Christ Memorial Church, Holland Hospice and the Holland Hospital for their loving and caring support. In lieu of flowers please give any gifts to Christ Memorial Church's Music Department. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2020