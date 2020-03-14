|
Joanne Helen Romashko Miskovetz Rix of Holland Michigan, formerly of Des Plaines, Illinois went to meet her Heavenly Father on March 10, 2020.
She was born to Ann and John Romashko on June 30, 1935. Joanne had a beautiful, operatic soprano voice and sang in church choirs since she was a teenager.
Joanne always loved life, giving of herself and her love without reservation. She loved children and dogs. She sent cards for everything, even if it was a thank you card for sending her a card.
Joanne is survived by her children; Michael (Jane) Rix, Linda (C.H.) Miskovetz Falstad, William Miskovetz, Kathy Rix, Colleen (Darrell) Schuyler, Mary Louise Rix, Patrick (Robin) Rix, Maureen Quedens, Ann (Scott) Hillertz, Mary Carol Kuempel, and Sean (Marcy) Rix, 31 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, brother-in-law, Richard Sherlock, a niece and a nephew.
Joanne was preceded in death by her son Kevin Rix, sister Carol Sherlock, grandsons Kyle Quedens and Clarence H. Falstad IV, and great granddaughter Sophia Rix.
A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 389 James St., Holland, Michigan on Monday, March 23 at noon. Officiant will be Pastor Clay Bates.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church of Holland Michigan or Hospice of Holland. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Downtown Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2020