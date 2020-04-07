Home

Joanne Spykerman


1930 - 2020
Joanne Spykerman Obituary
Joanne Spykerman, 89
Joanne Spykerman, age 89 of Holland, went to be with her Lord on Sunday afternoon, April 5, 2020.
She was born in Sully, Iowa on July 7, 1930 and was the 9th of 10 children born to Jo and Sadie Goodyk. She attended Calvin College and married Joel Spykerman in 1949. Joanne attended Harderwyk church all her married life and participated in many of the church functions. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by all 9 of her siblings.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Joel; her 5 sons, Mark (Arlene) of Zeeland, Randy (Debbie) of Holland, Scott (Carol) of Holland, Tim (Marsha) of Zeeland, David (Stephani) of Chandler, AZ; 22 grandchildren, Steve, Sara, Bryan, Angela, Jason, Heather, Rob, Rick, Amy, Jeremy, Stacy, Emily, Natalie; 24 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harderwyk Church (1627 W Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424) , or Alzheimer's Association, (Northwest Michigan Chapter 2944 Fuller Ave, NE Grand Rapids, MI).
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com for updates and more information.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2020
