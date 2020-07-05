1/1
Joanne Spykerman
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Spykerman, age 89 of Holland, went to be with her Lord on Sunday afternoon, April 5, 2020.
She was born in Sully, Iowa on July 7, 1930 and was the 9th of 10 children born to Jo and Sadie Goodyk. She attended Calvin College and married Joel Spykerman in 1949. Joanne attended Harderwyk church all her married life and participated in many of the church functions. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by all 9 of her siblings.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Joel; her 5 sons, Mark (Arlene) of Zeeland, Randy (Debbie) of Holland, Scott (Carol) of Holland, Tim (Marsha) of Zeeland, David (Stephani) of Chandler, AZ; 22 grandchildren, Steve, Sara, Bryan, Angela, Jason, Heather, Rob, Rick, Amy, Jeremy, Stacy, Emily, Natalie; 24 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harderwyk Church or Alzheimer's Association.
A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, July 7 at 11:00am at Harderwyk Church, 1627 W Lakewood Blvd. in Holland.
For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Harderwyk Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Home Downtown Holland Chapel
29 E. Ninth Street
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-3348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved