Joe Edd Cross passed away suddenly at the age of 77 in Naples, FL.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Margaret Kay (Kaper) Cross of Hamilton, MI; his daughter, Marka Jo (Cross) Steensma and her husband, Matthew Richard Steensma of Byron Center, MI; his two grandchildren, Jackson Joseph Steensma and Margaret Fayth Steensma. He is preceded in death by his sister, Annetta Cross. He is survived by his sister Janet (Cross) Clements of Hamilton, MI, as well as Chuck and Marsha (Kaper) Wiers of Demotte, IN, and Groy and Linda Kaper in Chicago, IL.; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
"Joe" was born on 10/3/1942 in Monticello, KY to Ramie and Eva Cross. He graduated from Holland High School in 1961 and immediately joined the Army, serving in the Reserves. He subsequently joined the Hamilton Interlocal Fire Department serving as a volunteer firefighter for over 45 years.
"Joe" was an accomplished general contractor who was passionate about serving his country, community and church. He valued hard work and competitive sports, encouraging his children and grandchildren to honor God with their gifts and talents. He was a loyal husband, father and friend.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Haven Reformed Church, 4691 Oak St. Hamilton with Revs. David Bast and Mike Drew officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Hamilton. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, at Haven Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Words of Hope or Greater Holland Area Young Life. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 31, 2019