Joel Boeve
2005 - 2020
Joel Boeve, 15, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Joel was born in Holland, Michigan, on August 11, 2005, to Ryan and Heather (Venema) Boeve. He was the youngest of the three Boeve children. Joel was a freshman at Hamilton High School and he attended the youth group at East Saugatuck Church, and family attended Cultivate. Joel loved sports of all kinds, participating in-person, watching sports, videogame competition, and outdoor sports. Joel was on football and basketball teams for Hamilton Schools, loved fishing, and enjoyed deer hunting with his brother, dad, and grandpa.
He is survived by his parents Ryan and Heather, his siblings: Elise and Jacob; grandparents: Bill and Carol Venema, Dave and Deb Boeve; great-grandparents Rev. Audley and Lillian Boeve, aunts and uncles: Mike and Monica Boeve, Stacey and Don Krueger, Mike and Sonjia Venema, Kimberly and Ben Ashby, Christina and Jake Oakes; and several cousins and extended family.
A public funeral service (masks required for attendance) will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 30, in the sanctuary at Ridgepoint Community Church, 340 104th Ave, Holland. (The service will be livestreamed at www.cultivateff.org, click the "Watch Live" button). A time of public visitation will be held at 9:45-10:45am Monday prior to the funeral at RidgePoint. Please wear your Hamilton gear if you come to the visitation/service. Interment will be in East Holland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, or Epilepsy Foundation.
Arrangements by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, Holland.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Ridgepoint Community Church
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ridgepoint Community Church -- The service will be livestreamed at www.cultivateff.org , click the "Watch Live" button.
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
Joel, you are forever in our hearts. We will remember you always. Thank you for being such a great friend to Max. Your home and family were Max's second family. Rest In Peace #55. Heaven is your field now.
Denise Brink
November 27, 2020
November 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Boeve family.
Terry Bochenek
Teacher
November 27, 2020
Words cannot express how sorry we are that Joel is gone. You will be greatly missed.
Kelly Wding
November 26, 2020
I was very close to Jole sad to see him go he was a smiling kid and was always a joy to be around he will be missed love you bub sad to see you go but I am glad you are safe where you are now
laura skinner
Friend
November 26, 2020
So Sorry for your loss prayers for you and your family.
Tara Dogger- Raad
November 25, 2020
Heather and Ryan, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We are sorry for your loss.
Kris and Dave Fraam
