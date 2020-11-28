Joel Boeve, 15, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Joel was born in Holland, Michigan, on August 11, 2005, to Ryan and Heather (Venema) Boeve. He was the youngest of the three Boeve children. Joel was a freshman at Hamilton High School and he attended the youth group at East Saugatuck Church, and family attended Cultivate. Joel loved sports of all kinds, participating in-person, watching sports, videogame competition, and outdoor sports. Joel was on football and basketball teams for Hamilton Schools, loved fishing, and enjoyed deer hunting with his brother, dad, and grandpa.
He is survived by his parents Ryan and Heather, his siblings: Elise and Jacob; grandparents: Bill and Carol Venema, Dave and Deb Boeve; great-grandparents Rev. Audley and Lillian Boeve, aunts and uncles: Mike and Monica Boeve, Stacey and Don Krueger, Mike and Sonjia Venema, Kimberly and Ben Ashby, Christina and Jake Oakes; and several cousins and extended family.
A public funeral service (masks required for attendance) will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 30, in the sanctuary at Ridgepoint Community Church, 340 104th Ave, Holland. (The service will be livestreamed at www.cultivateff.org
, click the "Watch Live" button). A time of public visitation will be held at 9:45-10:45am Monday prior to the funeral at RidgePoint. Please wear your Hamilton gear if you come to the visitation/service. Interment will be in East Holland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association
, or Epilepsy Foundation.
Arrangements by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, Holland.