Joel D. Elenbaas, age 76, of Holland died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Joe was self-employed as a machinist for many years and finished his career at Paramount Tool in Saugatuck. In retirement Joe worked part time for the Holland City Parks Department. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and traveling. Joe and his wife Louise traveled together to 46 of the 50 states.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Louise (LeFebre); sister and brother: Mary Beverly of West Olive and Thomas and Barbara Elenbaas of Irons, MI; dear niece Kimberly and Denise Wolbrink of Haslett, MI; brother and sisters-in-law: Marilyn and Gene Schra of Holland, Janice and Will Hilbrands of Ada and Jim and Lori LeFebre of Holland; many other nieces, nephews and cousins; and dear cats Bonnie and Muffy.
A memorial service will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, 918 Central Avenue in Holland. Reverend Matt Stob will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 am, one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Harbor Humane Society. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 18, 2019