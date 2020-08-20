Joel Patrick Gilcrest, born October 7, 1955, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend to many, entered into heaven on August 17, 2020.
Joel lived a life of adventure with unending steadfast love and loyalty for his family, friends, and life's work. He became a pilot at age 15 and began to venture west on many skiing, fly fishing and outdoor adventures. He grew up in the contract furniture industry, eventually expanding the family business with partners, into a primary manufacturer for the hospitality industry. This continued as Billco Products and D R Gilcrest & Associates.
His humble values, faith, generosity, and strong work ethic provided a wonderful life for his family. He was a graduate of Michigan State University, member of Christ Memorial Church and Macatawa Bay Yacht Club. Joel was hilarious and loved the news. His family and friends meant the world to him.
His legacy lives on through his wife, Heidi Gilcrest; children, Lauren and Aaron DeRoo, Emily Gilcrest; granddaughter, Piper DeRoo; brother, Don Robert and Debbie Gilcrest II; sister, Sallie and Tom Prins; sister-in-law, Wendy and Steve Edewaard; nieces and nephews, Rachel and Nathan Visser (Dawson & Leo), Kevin and Kennedy Edewaard; Caroline and Anthony Kammeraad, Elizabeth and Lloyd Miller III (Emerson and Lloyd IV), Alexandria and Matt Barre (Harper), William and Haley Prins (Auroa), Matthew and Josie Prins (Riley), and Peter Prins.
Visitation with the family will be 9:30 am – 11:00 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Road, Holland, MI 49423. Please use Entrance C.
Memorial service to take place immediately following visitation the same day at 11:00 am at Christ Memorial Church.
Burial to be in Graafschap Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Joel's memory to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at https://donate.lls.org/lls/
or by mail to P.O. Box 98018 Washington, DC 20090-8018. www.langelandsterenberg.com