Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
11:00 AM
1931 - 2019
Johan Rademaker
Johan Rademaker, age 88 of West Olive, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Betty, of 64 years; his children: Debbie and Bob Gruppen, Marlain and Hank Vorenkamp, Jim and Mary Rademaker and John and Kim Rademaker; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Johan was preceded in death by his son Joey.
Johan immigrated to the United States from the Netherlands when he was 18 years old. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was an auto mechanic for many years until he started working at Hart & Cooley in research and development where he received two patents.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State St., Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
