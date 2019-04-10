Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Baldwin Street Christian Reformed Church
2101 Baldwin Street
Jenison, MI
View Map
Johanna Busscher Obituary
Johanna Busscher, 89, of Jenison, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She is now with her Lord and Savior.
Johanna was a member of Baldwin Street Christian Reformed Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur in 2015 and a grandson, Vincent, in 2012.
She is survived by her children: Arthur, Gary and Diane, Paul, Glen and Susan, Warren and Diane; 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, siblings: Rose and Roger Bush, Nick and Karen Staat, Irene and Stan Wagner, Jim Staat; in-laws, Ruth Staat, Harriet and Adrian Veele, Lillian Busscher, Wilma Busscher, Rose Busscher, Fran Staat, Jim Meyer, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Johanna will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Baldwin Street CRC, 2101 Baldwin St. Jenison, MI 49428. Visitation 4-7 pm, Thursday, April11, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland. Interment in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the . To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
