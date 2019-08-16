Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna Witteveen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna Witteveen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johanna Witteveen Obituary
Johanna Kooy Witteveen, age 99, left this human world after 99 years on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Inn at Freedom Village in Holland.
Jo was a member of Faith Christian Reformed Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin in 1999; brothers, Peter, Ralph and Richard Kooy; in-laws: Eleanor Kooy and Leon Witteveen, sister, Jeanette Van Dyke and parents, John and Laura Stob Kooy.
Surviving are her brother, John (Sue) Kooy of Clearwater, FL; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Kooy of Hinsdale, IL, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins in various locations.
No visitation or funeral services are scheduled. Interment in Pilgrim Home Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Elim Christian Services, 13020 S Central Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463 or to a . Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now