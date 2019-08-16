|
|
Johanna Kooy Witteveen, age 99, left this human world after 99 years on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Inn at Freedom Village in Holland.
Jo was a member of Faith Christian Reformed Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin in 1999; brothers, Peter, Ralph and Richard Kooy; in-laws: Eleanor Kooy and Leon Witteveen, sister, Jeanette Van Dyke and parents, John and Laura Stob Kooy.
Surviving are her brother, John (Sue) Kooy of Clearwater, FL; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Kooy of Hinsdale, IL, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins in various locations.
No visitation or funeral services are scheduled. Interment in Pilgrim Home Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Elim Christian Services, 13020 S Central Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463 or to a . Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019