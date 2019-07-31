|
|
John L. Bareman, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
John was preceded in death by brother, Alvin Bareman; sister, Elizabeth Bareman; sister, Marjorie Guikema.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Steven Bareman (Tamara VandenBerg); son, Scott (Kate) Bareman; daughter, Shelly (Robert) Blystra; step-son, Richard (Lori) Lampen; step-daughter, Amy (Chip) Kietzmann; grandchildren, Sam Cliffman, Symone (Alex) Fountain, Dennis "Bud" Cliffman; Kaylynn Lampen, John Kietzmann, Samuel Kietzmann; brother, Egbert Bareman; sister, Lorrianne (Larry) Eding; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bareman.
Visitation is 3:00-6:00 pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464.
Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Monday, August 5 at Diamond Springs Wesleyan Church 3562 136th Ave. Hamilton, MI 49419.
Burial to take place at West Drenthe Cemetery.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 31, 2019