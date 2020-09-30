John Robert Boes passed away in Saugatuck, Michigan September 24, 2020. He was born in Holland, Michigan January 25, 1953. John attended West Ottawa High School. He was an amazing athlete and competed in tennis and swimming. His West Ottawa Panthers swim team were state champions. John still holds the Michigan state high school 400 free style record. In October 2017 John was inducted into the West Ottawa High School hall of fame. His family proudly watched the ceremony.
John swam for Grand Rapids Jr. College for 2 years. During that time, he also coached a country club youth swim team and took them to a championship. He then attended Western Kentucky University where he also swam. During his years at Western Kentucky he developed a close group of friends from all over the country who were known as the "Dutch Boys". They have remained friends and frequently got together for reunions.
John was hired as the swim coach when the Bouws pool opened in Holland, Michigan. He loved working with the kids.
John had a great sense of humor. He was a loyal and thoughtful son who loved his family. Many members of the Boes family spent time visiting John in Laguna Beach, California where he was caretaker of a property for twenty years. He loved his family's Sunday get togethers.
He will be missed by his family and friends. John is survived by his mother Elaine Boes; his siblings and their spouses Steve (Judy), Dave (Anne), Dan (Mary), Julie; nieces, nephews and their spouses Austin (Stephanie), Gisel, Nathan, Allie (Jason), Steven (Whitney), Johnny, Jonathan, Matthew, Ethan; great nieces and nephews Makai, Maya, Miles, Elsie, Tyler, Emme, Zoe, Summer, Addison; aunts and uncles Karen (Terry), Lois, Jack, Ron (Ruth), Howard. John was preceded in death by his father Dale and his nephew Mason.
Memorial contributions can be made in John's name to Hospice of Holland.
No services or visitations are scheduled.
