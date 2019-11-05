|
John Bruursema, 83, of Zeeland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
John was born August 1, 1936, in Holland, to John and Pearl (Borgman) Bruursema. John graduated from Zeeland High School and later married Mary Lou Faber. John played on the Zeeland High football team, and he crowned Mary Lou the queen of the Zeeland High Homecoming Court. John and Mary Lou raised their three children in Zeeland and they were active members of Second Reformed Church. John served as an elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher, boy scout leader, and in countless other duties in service to others. John strove to be a strong compassionate servant leader in all things.
John worked in metal machining for most of his working career. He was a part-owner of Progressive Metals prior to his retirement. John was a part-time Zeeland Police officer in the 1960's and 1970's. John also enjoyed the outdoors, spending time hunting, fishing, and camping.
John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou, their children: Jan and Dave Bosma of Zeeland, Edwin and Michelle Bruursema of Zeeland, Jill and Troy Brouwer of Zeeland; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kelli and Nate Weaver (Carson, Camryn, Chase, Carlia), Mitch Bosma and Julie Honeggar (Logan), Sean and Donielle Bruursema (Elly, Zeke), Bobbilyn Bruursema (Peyton, Edwin), Trent Bruursema, Devyn Brouwer, Ty Brouwer, Gavin Brouwer; sisters: Marilyn Pikaart, Phyllis and Don Polland; in-laws: Elaine Bruursema, Joan and Dave Rutgers, Carol Bruursema, and many extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Second Reformed Church, 225 East Central Ave., Zeeland 49464. Visiting hours will be 4:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland MI 49464. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 5, 2019