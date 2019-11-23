|
|
John Joseph Buzzinotti, age 77, of Holland died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Resthaven Care Center.
John was a very talented artist, specifically in his beautiful pencil portrait drawings and framed stained glass, but also many other areas that expressed his creative artistry. He was incredibly gifted in music as a singer, guitarist and song writer. Many of his songs expressed his love for Jesus showing his devotion as a Christian man. John was a very kind, gentle, and quiet individual and one who enjoyed math, reading and culture. After graduating from Clarion University in Pennsylvania he taught on a military base in Germany. John loved his two daughters, Sarah and Emily, unconditionally, and enjoyed his lovely grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Emily Buzzinotti and a brother Joey Buzzinotti.
He is survived by his daughters: Sarah and Anthony Paola and Emily Buzzinotti both of Holland; grandchildren: Julia, Louis, Charlie, Vinny, Lilly Ann, Vincent, Amanda; sisters: Judy Burkett, Janet and Raymond Romeo and Jenny and Gary Gregory all of Pittsburgh, PA; nieces, nephews and cousins
A memorial service (PLEASE NOTE TIME AND LOCATION CHANGE) will be held at 3:00 pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland. Rev. Mary DeWitt will be officiating. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 23, 2019