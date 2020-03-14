Home

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Zion
77 W. 32nd St.
Holland, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Zion
77 W. 32nd St.
Holland, MI
View Map

John Carlson


1943 - 2020
John Carlson Obituary
John Craig "J.C." Carlson was born in Holland, Michigan on March 24 1943, To Ernest Carlson and Helen Bittner. He passed peacefully at home with his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy (Strunk) Carlson, by his side on March 9, 2020.
During his brief illness, he was blessed to be home, surrounded by the light of love and an outpouring of prayers and support from countless friends. Survived by his wife Nancy, he is also survived by his brother, Owen (Dolores) Carlson, of Jacksonville, FL; daughter Erica (Mark) Shirey of Holland; son Dirk Carlson of Holland; son Niel (Lisa Ann) Carlson of Grand Rapids; grandchildren Maya Carlson, Sophie Maddox, Miles Carlson, Phoebe Maddox, Samuel Maddox, Daphne Maddox, Elsie Carlson, Ambrosia Heintz, Rebee (Jesse) Stewart, Madi Heintz, and one great-granddaughter, Juniper Stewart. John was an avid historian and genealogist. He was a proud patriot, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (descended from 8 Revolutionary War patriots), and a veteran of the Vietnam War having served 8 years in the United States Navy. J.C. was a Shell back having crossed the equator. John was the founder of the U.S.S. Wainwright's reunion group, which has met bi-annually since 1987. It gave him great joy to see his shipmates reunited to share laughter and adventures together. John was a member of the VFW and VVA. He served on the board of the Michigan Veteran's Trust Fund for many years. He always did whatever he could to help his fellow veterans. He retired from the Holland Board of Public Works where he served as the Chief Electrician at the James DeYoung Power Plant. John loved his family, American traditional music, trains, pyrotechnics, the Green Bay Packers, marshmallows, making goofy faces at babies, rubber chickens, and was very proud of his Viking heritage. He also loved playing cribbage and was dealt two perfect hands in his lifetime. He had a laugh that was both hearty and infamous.
John, his wife Nancy, and family have been life-long members of Zion Lutheran Church in Holland. Visitation and memorial services will be held at Zion, 77 W. 32nd St., Holland, on Friday, April 3. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:30am. with the service beginning at 11:30am. A luncheon will follow the ceremony. The United States Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 2144 and the Saugatuck American Legion will bestow military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, Michigan 49423.
Professional services entrusted to the Mulder Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2020
