John Washington Carter, Jr., age 72, of Holland, passed away surrounded by his family and into the presence of Jesus, his Savior on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
He was born to John and Glenadine Carter on February 5, 1948 in Muskegon, Michigan. John faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. After his time in service he attended Muskegon Community College and Western Michigan University. Mr. Carter served as an Executive at Prince Corporation, Donnelly and Gentex, where he retired in 2010. He was known to be a straight shooter and witty, as well as, having a kind and giving way about him. John would give you the shirt off his back. He truly loved his family and grand dogs. His hobbies included gardening, playing guitar, photography and especially taking sports photos of his grandchildren. Daddy is now in Heaven playing his guitar for his little buddy Bryon and they are singing a glorious duet.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mrs. Carol (Zimmerman) Carter; daughter, Kim Carter-Kietzman; son, John (Carla) Carter III; grandchildren, Lawton (Jenna) Kietzman, Reed Kietzman, Krista Carter, Macy Kietzman, John Carter IV and Joshua Carter.
John was preceded in death by his son, Bryon Scott Carter in 2013.
A private graveside ceremony will be held with Reverends Jim Baar and Lindsay Small presiding. Interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Reformed Church: Music Ministry or Hand to Hand Ministries (formerly Kids Hope).
