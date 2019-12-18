Home

John A Casemier Jr., 69, passed away peacefully on Dec 12, 2019 at Zeeland Community Hospital with his wife and children by his side. He is survived by his wife Lynn Casemier, of which they shared 29 years of marriage, his children John (Libby) Casemier, Emily Casemier, Amy Casemier, his grandchildren Cody, Beau, Ava, Molly, Callie, Finn and Blake, brother Jim (Jeanie) Casemier, sister Kim Casemier and brother-in-law Roger Dykema. He was preceded in death by his sister Belva Dykema. He was a vetran who served in the United States Army, where he served two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded a purple heart and a bronze star. The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date. John will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, rock collecting and his quick wit. He will be missed by many.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2019
