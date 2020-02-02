|
John D. Richardson, Jr., age 84, of Robesonia passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Reading Hospital.
He was the husband of Virginia "Ginny" M. (Dolan) Richardson.
Born in Lansing, MI on July 29, 1935 a son of the late John D. Richardson, Sr. and the late Thelma (Wilbur) Richardson.
John was a graduate of Ionia Michigan High School and a graduate of Lansing, MI Community College.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
John retired as a Nursing Supervisor having worked at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fl and Homestead Hospital in Homestead, Fl.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his three children, John D. Richardson, III husband of Lynn; Jeffrey D. Richardson husband of Kathy; and Judi D. Sharkey wife of Randy; a sister-in-law, Sally (Dolan) Fox, who was raised by John and Virginia; a brother, James "Mike" Richardson widower of Marguerite; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May, 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia with the Rev. William Weiser officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at www.stjude.org
