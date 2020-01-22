|
John Henry Boyd, Jr., age 80 of Holland, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL. He was born on January 17, 1939 in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late John and Margery (Ricketts) H. Boyd II. John married Sylvia Miller on January 10, 1965 in Minneapolis, MN. Upon graduating from high school, he went on to proudly serve his country in the US Army in the late 1950's. John then graduated from the University of Minnesota and received his bachelor of engineering degree. He worked for General Electric as an engineer for 29 years and then worked for Fisher and Paykel for 15 years until his retirement. John held several patents for electrical inventions he created, and was very passionate about his work. He was involved in the Great Lakes Coalition and very interested in the weather on Lake Michigan. He enjoyed politics and was a great numbers guy. John had the opportunity to travel the world with his job, and loved to fish in his spare time. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sylvia; daughter, Nancy Friedgen (Brad Beil) of Grand Haven; son, John H. Boyd of Glendale, AZ; two grandchildren, Nikki and T.J. Friedgen; brother, Richard (Fay) Boyd of California; three brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Ted Friedgen; and in laws, Jim and Andy Miller. The Funeral Service for John will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the Great Lakes Coalition. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign John's online guestbook.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 22, 2020