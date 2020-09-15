1/1
John Klingenberg
1936 - 2020
John Klingenberg, age 84 of Zeeland passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Shirley; his children and grandchildren: Bev and Dan Hoeve (Aaron Hoeve and Anna and Cody Lenters) and Jim and Pam Klingenberg (Cameron and Sarah Klingenberg, Eric and Bridget Klingenberg, Michael and Larissa Klingenberg, Kyle Klingenberg, and Josiah Klingenberg and his fiancé Faith Hempel); sisters-in-law: Micki and Harris Pieper and Char and Bill Reicks.
John was a long time member of First Christian Reformed Church in Zeeland where he served as an elder and deacon and was part of the church plant of Life Quest Church. John also served on the school board at Zeeland Christian School.
In his working career John worked for Chris-Craft, Baker Furniture and retired from Haworth. He also served as a reserve in the Zeeland Police Department for nearly 25 years.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at First Christian Reformed Church, 15 South Church Street, Zeeland. John's family asks that masks are worn at the funeral service. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Set Free Ministries or the Bridge Youth Center. www.yntemafh.com


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
September 14, 2020
My condolence to Shirley and the extended Klingenberg family
We were classmates at Holland Christian High in the 1950's
Regards, John Jellema
John Jellema
Classmate
September 14, 2020
Shirley and family, I am so sorry to learn of Johns passing. Rog and I always thought a lot of him and know he will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Love, Nancy Barense and family
Nancy Barense
Friend
September 14, 2020
Sending you all love, comfort from friends and family, and patience with yourselves as you start to navigate life without John. We're sad, but he's with JESUS and is without pain or illness -- and that's amazing to think about. Maybe he and Daddy are singing bass in Heaven's Choir together :)
Kris De Koster
Family Friend
September 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing Jim, you and your family are in my prayers.
Karen Currington
Coworker
September 14, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family!
Kimberly Saterlee-Fink
Coworker
September 14, 2020
I am so very sorry for your family's loss, My thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Sue Witting
Coworker
