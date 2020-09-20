John Kortman, age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.John Kortman lived his life with a spirit of love, laughter, and joy. A devout Christian, his love of Jesus permeated every aspect of his life. Throughout a lifetime of difficult physical challenges, John remained resilient, positive, and an inspiration to many.He shared 38 wonderful years with his first wife, Virginia. After her passing, John was blessed to find love and companionship with Joan, and they were truly committed in sickness and in health.As a father and grandfather, John instilled a sense of commitment to Jesus Christ, a spirit of joy in all things, and was just a whole lot of fun.His prayer in life was a quote by theologian Charles Spurgeon: "Dear Lord, let my faith be of such a nature that my infirmities become a platform for the display of your grace."John is preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Kortman in 2000, and his brothers and sisters, Harris Kortman, Harv and Gladys Kortman, Geraldine Rietveld, and Mary Ann and Robert Kuipers.He is survived by his wife, Joan Kortman; son, Dennis Kortman; daughter, Cynthia and Kirk Kortman Westphal (August and Harry); step-daughter, Jodi and Jamie Glass (Paige and Ashlynn), step-son, Shaun and Kim Tubergen (Max, Claire, Lucy, Ruby); sister, Adele and Karl Ellerbroek; sister-in-law, Joyce Kortman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Al Hoolsema, Jean and Tim LeMahieu, Dick and Vicki Hoolsema, Mary and Phil Kiemel, Bob and Sue Hoolsema; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation is 3:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.Funeral services with military honors are 11:00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church, 836 E. 8th St. Holland, MI 49423. Rev. George DeJonge officiating.Burial to take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in John's name to Hospice of Holland and Crossroads Prison Ministry.