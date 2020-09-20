1/1
John Kortman
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Kortman, age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

John Kortman lived his life with a spirit of love, laughter, and joy. A devout Christian, his love of Jesus permeated every aspect of his life. Throughout a lifetime of difficult physical challenges, John remained resilient, positive, and an inspiration to many.

He shared 38 wonderful years with his first wife, Virginia. After her passing, John was blessed to find love and companionship with Joan, and they were truly committed in sickness and in health.

As a father and grandfather, John instilled a sense of commitment to Jesus Christ, a spirit of joy in all things, and was just a whole lot of fun.

His prayer in life was a quote by theologian Charles Spurgeon: "Dear Lord, let my faith be of such a nature that my infirmities become a platform for the display of your grace."

John is preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Kortman in 2000, and his brothers and sisters, Harris Kortman, Harv and Gladys Kortman, Geraldine Rietveld, and Mary Ann and Robert Kuipers.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Kortman; son, Dennis Kortman; daughter, Cynthia and Kirk Kortman Westphal (August and Harry); step-daughter, Jodi and Jamie Glass (Paige and Ashlynn), step-son, Shaun and Kim Tubergen (Max, Claire, Lucy, Ruby); sister, Adele and Karl Ellerbroek; sister-in-law, Joyce Kortman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Al Hoolsema, Jean and Tim LeMahieu, Dick and Vicki Hoolsema, Mary and Phil Kiemel, Bob and Sue Hoolsema; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 3:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.

Funeral services with military honors are 11:00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church, 836 E. 8th St. Holland, MI 49423. Rev. George DeJonge officiating.

Burial to take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in John's name to Hospice of Holland and Crossroads Prison Ministry.

www.langelandsterenberg.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 19, 2020
Joan & family, we extend our sympathies to you in the loss of John. He was truly an inspiration to all by living out his prayer, daily, that his faith be strong enough so he could display God's grace in his life. You are in our prayers today.
James Schippers
Friend
September 18, 2020
We're so sorry to hear of John's passing. We will miss his good humor and zest for life. Our prayers are with all of you. Much love from John and Gesine H.
Gesine Horsting
Family
September 18, 2020
Our sympathy to Joan and the rest of the family. God's peace be with you.
JAYNE Lubbers
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved