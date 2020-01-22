|
|
John A. Kossen, age 89, of Holland, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Sheldon Meadows Assisted Living Center.
John retired as a Highway Driver for Herman Miller in 1993 and enjoyed farming and spending time at Silver Lake. John was a charter member of Faith Reformed Church in Zeeland.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel, in 2012 and son, Douglas, in 2017.
John is survived by his son, Rick (Debra) Kossen of Hudsonville; grandchildren, Tracey (Nicholas) Holbrook, Missy Rusticus, Jason Kouw (Sara Ruiter), Eric (Whitney) Roberts, Alicia (Ryan) Farrell, Anthony (Ashley) Roberts; great grandchildren, Nick Rusticus, Calley Rusticus, Brody Roberts, Brooklyn Roberts, Alexander Roberts; daughter-in-law, Christina Kossen of Holland; siblings, Gordon (Elsie) Kossen of Holland, Duane (Lois) Kossen of Zeeland, Eunice (Gerald) Wright of Broomfield, CO, Stanley Kossen of Parker, CO, Lillian Morren of Zeeland; in-laws, Roger (Teresa) Hulst of Jenison, Sherwin (Barb) Hulst of Zeeland, Wayne (Sally) Hulst of Caledonia and Lois Hulst of Holland.
Funeral services are planned for 11:00am Friday, January 24, 2020 at Faith Reformed Church, 220 W Central Ave, Zeeland, with Rev. Jonathan Elgersma officiating. Burial will be in Vriesland Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-7:00pm Thursday, January 23 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S State St., Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Reformed Church and Spectrum Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 22, 2020