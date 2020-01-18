Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
John Kozal


1934 - 2020
John Kozal Obituary
John A. Kozal age 85, of Holland, died Thursday, January 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Evelyn; daughter, Kathy and Clarence Rietsema of Rockford and son, John Jr. and Rachael Kozal of Grand Rapids; 4 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 7 great granddaughters and 2 great grandsons.
John retired from General Motors and following retirement drove school bus in the Holland area. A jokester by nature, he always had one ready to go. He enjoyed traveling and gambling.
Funeral and committal services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, January 20, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the . To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 18, 2020
