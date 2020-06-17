John Mang (Mang Suan Thang) age 46, of Holland, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital.
Funeral services will be 12 noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Faith Christian Reformed Church 85 W. 26th St. Holland, with visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until noon prior to the service. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.