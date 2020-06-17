John Mang
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Mang (Mang Suan Thang) age 46, of Holland, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital.
Funeral services will be 12 noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Faith Christian Reformed Church 85 W. 26th St. Holland, with visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until noon prior to the service. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. www.langelandsterenberg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved