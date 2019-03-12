|
John D. Parrott, age 94, of Holland, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home in Freedom Village.
John was a native of Milwaukee, WI, where he met Joan, his beloved wife of 54 years. John graduated from Marquette University and served in the US Navy during WWII. He was an award-winning sales executive for the 3M Company, a 36-year career that took them to Illinois, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. He retired in 1986. John was also an accomplished woodworker and builder and above all a devoted husband and father.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, in 2001; grandchildren, Daniel and Michael Groesbeck, and sister, Kay Sallas.
John is survived by his children, Catherine Wilson of San Diego, CA, Douglas (Sara) Parrott of Zeeland, Barbara (Stephen) Foster of Dayton, OH, Candice Groesbeck of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Alyson Foster and Michael Fry, Rebecca Foster and Mark Burns, Jonathan Parrott and Adeline Koh, Scott (Stephanie) Parrott, Gabriel Groesbeck; and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 15 in the 6th floor auditorium at Freedom Village, 145 Columbia Ave., Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity and National Children's Medical Center (Washington D.C.). Interment will be at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019