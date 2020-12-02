1/1
John Schierbeek
John Schierbeek, aged 72, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 after a long battle with vascular disease caused by Agent Orange. John served his country in the United States Army Signal Corps where he was stationed in Vietnam during the height of the Vietnam war. He worked at and retired from Thermotron Industries where he was employed as a computer tester. John is survived by his brother Gary Schierbeek of Holland, his daughter Erin Schierbeek of Portland OR, his daughter Cindy Schierbeek of Holland and their mother Janice Plasman. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 2, 2020.
