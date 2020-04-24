|
John S. Seidelman, age 76, of Holland, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at an area care center.
He was a member of St Francis de Sales Catholic Church and worked for the United Postal Service as a Postman for 32 years. Most of those years in Holland. He was a member of the Holland Amateur Radio Club and a member of the VFW Henry Walter's Post 2144 and the D.A.V. He was a Disabled Veteran, serving in the Army during the Vietnam War.
John is survived by his wife of 18 years, Susan; children, Michelle Wood of Marion, MI. and Quentine Seidelman of Fennville; step-children, Lori and Al Puente of Holland, Jill and Tony Lewis of Zeeland, Christine Van Dyke and Jacob Lipman of Lake Forest Park, WA; 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Sherry Tucker of Milwaukee and Jerry and Doris Seidelman of Titusville, FL; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Franca of Spanaway, WA.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church with military graveside honors following at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or . The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2020