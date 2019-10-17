|
|
John Tropilo age 73 of Holland, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
John was born in Gary, IN and graduated from Indian State University. He retired from Nabisco/Lifesavers after 32 years. John was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
John was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Jimmy Helmer in 2011 and Bob Colin in 2019.
Surviving are his wife, Mary of 47 years; children, John and Adrianne Tropilo and Michelle and Alex Clark; 4 grandchildren, Emma and Bella Tropilo and Amelia and Niki Clark; 3 sisters, Helen Pesavento, Bernie and Andy Kurdelak, and Mary and Bob Baisley; in-laws, Dennis and Vicky Helmer, Trish Helmer, Kevin and Deanna Helmer, and Maureen Colin; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A memorial visitation will be 2-4 pm Sunday (October 20) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue. No services are scheduled.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Programming c/o Evergreen Commons or Parkinson's Boxing c/o The Holland Aquatic Center.
The family wishes to thank the American House Staff, Hospice of Holland, and Dr. Stid for their care provided to John.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2019