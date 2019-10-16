|
|
John Van Den Bosch Jr., age 84 of Holland, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.
He is survived by his children: Tim Van Den Bosch and Diana Heddings, Tom and Becky Van Den Bosch and Tammy and Joe Barto; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jill and Mike Koop (Faith and Ella), Jenny Barto, Amanda and Ryan Hackenberg (Westen), John Van Den Bosch and his fiancé Amanda Houthoofd; siblings: Fred and Carol Van Den Bosch and Ruth Vander Bie; sister-in-law Loraine Van Den Bosch.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Crystal.
John was a son of John A. Van Den Bosch, the founder of the John A. Van Den Bosch Feed Company and Zeeland Lumber, he worked at Zeeland Lumber for 42 years. John proudly served his country in the United States Army.
John was an avid golfer and enjoyed wintering in Stuart, FL.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. Private interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019