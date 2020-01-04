|
|
John Veldman, age 83, went home to the Lord on New Year's Day 2020, where he will be reunited with his beloved wife Janice, parents John and Anette, and brother Martin.
John spent his life serving the Lord in various ways. He served in the Army, was a business owner, a truck driver and an airport manager. As well as a helicopter pilot and instructor and a pastor. John lived most of his life in western Michigan, with a period of approximately 10 years in Arizona. He retired to Holland, Michigan approximately 5 years ago and was an active member of the Beechwood Church until his death. John will be deeply missed by his sister, Ann Lawrence and his many nieces, nephews and friends.
John's passion for the Lord grew throughout his life and was a shining example of a life lived in the service and love of Jesus.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road in Holland. Pastor Dave Lantz will be officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10-11 am prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Scottsdale Christian Academy, 14400 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85032. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Rest in peace John, you will be missed.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 4, 2020