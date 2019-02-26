|
John Vink Jr., age 59, of Hamilton went to be with his Lord on Monday, February 25, 2019 with family surrounding him at home after a courageous battle against cancer.
John was born on January 14, 1960 in The Netherlands to Gerda Bijl-Holley and John C. Vink Sr. and married Doreen DeJonge in 1980. John attended Holland High and Central Wesleyan Church. He was employed at Billco Products and previously Xibitz and Great Lake Woods. John was a skilled wood worker who used his talent to transform wood into beautiful furniture. He loved spending time with his family and being outdoors. His free time was spent fishing, kayaking, and cross country skiing.
John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Doreen; children: Mitchell Vink of Kemah, TX, Melissa (Chip) Windisch of Rockford, Krista Vink of Grand Rapids; granddaughter, Brooklyn; mother, Gerda (Jim) Holley; father, John C. (Joan) Vink Sr.; brother, Arie "Art" Vink and sister-in-law Marlene Gaitan of Holland; mother-in-law, Dolores Simonson DeJonge; as well as many extended family. He was a beloved Uncle and Great Uncle with many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
John was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Harlow DeJonge
Visitation will be from 12:00-2:30 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423. Following visitation there will be a funeral service at 3:00pm on Friday, also at the funeral home. Rev. Steve Hasper will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019