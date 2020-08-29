1/1
John Walker
1942 - 2020
John R. Walker, son of the late Jesse (Bud) Walker and the late Ellen Walker, was born on July 26, 1942. He died on April 29, 2020, at the age of 77, due to complications of late-stage alzheimers. He grew up in Fennville, MI and resided in Macomb, MI. He worked at GM for 34 years. After retiring he worked at TORCA and the Clinton Macomb Public Library. He was a loving husband to Mary (Orjada) for 47 years. John was a wonderful father to two sons. Both Mark (Brandon) from Dallas, TX and Matthew (Victoria) from St. Clair, MI are a living tribute to the goodness of their father. John has two sisters, Marlynn Starring from Fennville, MI and Carolyn Nash from Mishawaka, IN. He had many nieces and nephews. He was loved and cherished by all. His spirit, wit, humor and smile will be remembered forever. John thrived on seeing, doing and traveling. Life was not long enough for him. His body was cremated and his gravesite will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI. His memorial celebration has been delayed due to the COVID-19 virus.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2020.
