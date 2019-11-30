|
|
John Weenum, 85, Zeeland, Michigan died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. John was born on December 17, 1933 to Jacob and Hattie (Vanden Heuvel) Weenum in Borculo Michigan. He married his sweetheart Suzanne Sawyer on September 16, 1954, and served in the Army. After settling in Allendale, Michigan, they raised three sons. He worked many years for Ralph Meyers Trucking and retired from Herman Miller. He and Sue relocated to Florida for their retirement years. John was preceded in death by Sue in 2009, siblings Jean and Ern Bosch, Harv Weenum, Les Weenum and Bob Weenum. Survivors include his sons, Ken (Loie) Weenum, Keith (Lynne) Weenum and Scott Weenum; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kristi and Jon Bruursema (Rhianna and Mattea), Jill and Josh Goote (Hudson, Beckham, Ryker and Devereux), Lyndsey and Steve Nauta (Dominic and Channing), Stacey and Todd Garvelink (Tavian, Akiah and Taj), Chad and Nancy Vanden Bosch (Olivia), Alicia Weenum and Vitali Weenum; sister Mabel and Jim Westerling, and sisters-in-law; Dorothy Weenum, Esther (Weenum) Essenberg, Lil Weenum. Memorials may be given to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 30, 2019