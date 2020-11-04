1/1
John Yonkman
1943 - 2020
John R. Yonkman age 77, of Holland, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at an area care center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Frederick F. and Jannet Yonkman, a sister and a brother.
John worked for Holland Public Schools for 38 years and enjoyed being a member of the American Legion Band.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Thelma (Grotenhuis), and many nieces and nephews.
Interment took place in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hope College.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 4, 2020.
November 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to John's family. I will always remember "Big John" as a great friend and coworker at HPS.
Steve Burton
Coworker
