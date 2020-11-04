John R. Yonkman age 77, of Holland, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at an area care center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Frederick F. and Jannet Yonkman, a sister and a brother.
John worked for Holland Public Schools for 38 years and enjoyed being a member of the American Legion Band.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Thelma (Grotenhuis), and many nieces and nephews.
Interment took place in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hope College. To leave a condolence and for more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.