Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:30 PM
A Cut above Event Center
6080 Blue Star Highway
Saugatuck, MI
Jon F. Shashaguay, 78, of Saugatuck passed away at his home on Sunday, November 17th, after a hard fought battle with mesothelioma surrounded by loving family members – including the love of his life, Lynn, of 58 years. The couple were high school sweethearts, who were the perfect example of what a marriage should be. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather. Jon was an Elder at the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi. Jon started in the family business IXL machine shop in Holland Jon then went on to be a corporate pilot for 45 years. Employed by Elzinga and Volkers, Tiara Yachts, Trendway, Holland Motor Co. and Tulip City Airport. That was what he did to earn money. His real calling in life was his love for his wife Lynn, and family. He was a miracle worker and book of knowledge, always anxious to help anyone in need of a handy man at the drop of a hat. Jon was preceded in death by his parents John and Eloise Shashaguay, and a sister JoAnn Miles. Jon is survived by wife, Lynn, of 58 years. His son John Shashaguay, Joe (Michelle) Shashaguay & Jami (Ken) Hobbs. Also surviving are his five grandsons Kyler, Benny, Spencer, Joe, and Ryan & granddaughters Kirstie and Courtney. His sister Diane VanderMolen (jerry) and a brother Jim (Jan) Shashaguay. Brother in Law Dave (Pam) Hume and sister in law Ruth Ann Hume. And cousins, nieces and nephews. In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice of Holland. A special thanks to all the nurses who took care of Jon like he was family. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday December 5, 2019 at A Cut above Event Center, 6080 Blue Star Highway, Saugatuck, MI 49453. From 4:30pm – 8:00pm. Rev. Miller will be speaking at 5:30pm
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2019
