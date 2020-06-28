Jonathan Zophy

Jonathan W. Zophy, author and professor emeritus at the University of Houston Clear Lake, passed away on June 4, 2020 from complications associated with diabetes in Seabrook, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn J. Bardin; two step daughters, Erin S. (Owen) Jackson and Marcy G. (Owen) Viesca; three granddaughters, Mercedes K. Garza, Haeli N. (Chapman) Wey, and Madison P. Griffin; two grandsons, Jonah S. Jackson and Dakota J. Butschek, all of Texas; two sisters, Heidi Zophy-Zummer and Margot Zophy and their children, Noah and Alexander Zummer and Gyasi and Sarah Zophy and his brother Joel Zophy, all of Michigan.

Jonathan was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 5, 1945 and educated in the public schools of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Holland, Michigan. He graduated from Holland High School before going on to Hope College and then Michigan State University. Zophy did his graduate work at Ohio State University on the history of the Reformation. After earning his Ph. D., Zophy taught at Lane College in Jackson Tennessee and then Carthage College in Kenosha Wisconsin. He also taught for the University of Maryland's European Division and the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Florida. In 1988 he joined the faculty of the University of Houston Clear Lake (UHCL) in Houston, Texas and taught there for 32 years until shortly before his death.

Zophy published eight books, mostly on European history, and wrote numerous articles, book chapters and reviews. He was especially proud of having taught over 12,000 students during his career.

He will be missed immensely by his wife, Carolyn, and his Texas and Michigan families, as well as colleagues and friends.

Contributions to the history program at UHCL are encouraged.





