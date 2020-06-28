Jonathan Zophy
Jonathan W. Zophy, author and professor emeritus at the University of Houston Clear Lake, passed away on June 4, 2020 from complications associated with diabetes in Seabrook, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn J. Bardin; two step daughters, Erin S. (Owen) Jackson and Marcy G. (Owen) Viesca; three granddaughters, Mercedes K. Garza, Haeli N. (Chapman) Wey, and Madison P. Griffin; two grandsons, Jonah S. Jackson and Dakota J. Butschek, all of Texas; two sisters, Heidi Zophy-Zummer and Margot Zophy and their children, Noah and Alexander Zummer and Gyasi and Sarah Zophy and his brother Joel Zophy, all of Michigan.
Jonathan was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 5, 1945 and educated in the public schools of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Holland, Michigan. He graduated from Holland High School before going on to Hope College and then Michigan State University. Zophy did his graduate work at Ohio State University on the history of the Reformation. After earning his Ph. D., Zophy taught at Lane College in Jackson Tennessee and then Carthage College in Kenosha Wisconsin. He also taught for the University of Maryland's European Division and the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Florida. In 1988 he joined the faculty of the University of Houston Clear Lake (UHCL) in Houston, Texas and taught there for 32 years until shortly before his death.
Zophy published eight books, mostly on European history, and wrote numerous articles, book chapters and reviews. He was especially proud of having taught over 12,000 students during his career.
He will be missed immensely by his wife, Carolyn, and his Texas and Michigan families, as well as colleagues and friends.
Contributions to the history program at UHCL are encouraged.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 26, 2020
I worked for Jon Zophy during the summer of 1980, helping him with the index for his "Dictionary Handbook of the Holy Roman Empire." Not only did we become good friends, but he wrote a letter to his former student, Barry Rabe, "recommending" me. I am forever grateful. Marrying Barry is the best thing I've ever done. We have two wonderful sons and will celebrate our 37th anniversary next month. Rest eternal grant you, Jon, and may perpetual light shine upon you. - Dana Runestad
Dana Runestad
Friend
June 24, 2020
Dr. Zophy was the first professor that I had at UHCL and set the course for the rest of my college career there. He was a kind and funny man that I will deeply miss.
Sending prayers and deepest condolences to his family!
Chris
Student
June 21, 2020
I wish to express my condolences for Dr. Zophy's family and friends.
I will remember that as students we worked hard for Dr. Zophy, for he was really a first class teacher. We were successful as students because he was an excellent, responsible and trustworthy man, fit to lead and guide us on quest for knowledge.
He was also one of the nicest instructors I had at UHCL. During one summer he was concerned about a heated debate in class I had with a classmate. I explained, I respected my classmate and that because we both were passionate about what we had learned, this academic debate was possible because of the class environment he created.
Kyle Rhodes
Student
June 18, 2020
Dr. Zophy had a huge impact on my academic career and was an invaluable mentor! His incredible tactic knowledge and layering of personal stories with historic ones made him a remarkable leader. I express my deepest condolences for his family. He was an incredible man and will be deeply missed!
Allie Brooks
Student
June 18, 2020
Professor Zophy was an extraordinarily professor. He was extremely kind, funny, and great story teller. Sending prayers and support to his family. I feel honored to have been a student of his.
Kelley
Student
June 17, 2020
Professor Zophy was an Amazing Professor. I will remember him for his amazing lectures. Above all I will remember him for his caring for students and always having a smile on his face. Prayers And Condolence To His Family. He Will Be Greatly Missed at UHCL.
Justin Nolasco
Student
June 17, 2020
I have many cherished memories of Dr. Zophy over my four years attending UHCL. He was an excellent professor and mentor. Thank you for your guidance and instruction. I am eternally grateful for all you did.
Ross Kelsey
Student
