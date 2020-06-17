Jose Antonio Alvarado-Huerta, age 54 of Holland, passed away June 11, 2020 in Dallas, TX. A visitation will take place on Friday, June 19 from 4-8pm at Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Ave, Holland. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20 at 11:00am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 W 13th Street in Holland. Burial will follow the service at North Holland Cemetery. Dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.