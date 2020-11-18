1/1
Jose Garcia
1944 - 2020
Jose G. Garcia age 76, of Holland, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrudes "Tula" Garcia, father, Antonio Garcia and uncle, Joe Garza.
Jose retired from Bentler Bohn Hydro Aluminum following 38 years of employment and was a member of the Elks Lodge.
He is survived by his sons, Jose and Brandy Garcia of Holland, Javier and Juanita Garcia of Owensboro, Kentucky; Partner in life, Sally Hopkins of Holland; siblings, Nilda and Don
Simms of New Mexico, Joel and Sandra Garcia of New Mexico; grandchildren, David Ter Haar, Darrian Garcia, Delanie Garcia, Drew Garcia all of Holland; Josafina Garcia, Juan-Javier Garcia, Jessenia Garcia all of Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Sofia and Kayden; several cousins and friends who will always be considered family.
A funeral mass will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 W. 13th St. Holland. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16thst. Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home

3 entries
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Sally and the entire Garcia family .
Poema Weller
Friend
November 17, 2020
Would like to give my condolences to Joe Garcia families and also express with all my heart ♥ that he was a wonderful person, Conpadre was always laughing having a good conversation with whoever was next to him. His Mother Tula Garcia was one of my best friends I ever had. He’s sure going to be missed .May the Lord meet him on the way to heaven with open arms and take him to God’s Kingdom RIP! JOE ❤♥
Manuela Cavazos
Friend
November 17, 2020
Jr and Javi, i am so sorry to hear about your Dad, he is going to be deeply missed and always in our hearts. I send strong prayers to you both, your wives and your children with much love to you all. Also to the rest of the family, i send prayers to you all. I have known Joe most of my life he was always a very happy and easy going man and he will be deeply missed. Much love and thoughts are with you all. Debbie.
Debra Bosch
Family Friend
