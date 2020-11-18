Jr and Javi, i am so sorry to hear about your Dad, he is going to be deeply missed and always in our hearts. I send strong prayers to you both, your wives and your children with much love to you all. Also to the rest of the family, i send prayers to you all. I have known Joe most of my life he was always a very happy and easy going man and he will be deeply missed. Much love and thoughts are with you all. Debbie.

Debra Bosch

Family Friend