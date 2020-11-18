Jose G. Garcia age 76, of Holland, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrudes "Tula" Garcia, father, Antonio Garcia and uncle, Joe Garza.
Jose retired from Bentler Bohn Hydro Aluminum following 38 years of employment and was a member of the Elks Lodge.
He is survived by his sons, Jose and Brandy Garcia of Holland, Javier and Juanita Garcia of Owensboro, Kentucky; Partner in life, Sally Hopkins of Holland; siblings, Nilda and Don
Simms of New Mexico, Joel and Sandra Garcia of New Mexico; grandchildren, David Ter Haar, Darrian Garcia, Delanie Garcia, Drew Garcia all of Holland; Josafina Garcia, Juan-Javier Garcia, Jessenia Garcia all of Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Sofia and Kayden; several cousins and friends who will always be considered family.
A funeral mass will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 W. 13th St. Holland. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16thst. Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.