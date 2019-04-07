|
Joseph "Joe" John Doody Jr., age 79 of Holland, passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 4, 2019. Joe was born in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph Sr. and Natalie Doody. He graduated from Fennville High School, and served the Army National Guard for 6 years. Joe worked as a mechanic at Holland Hitch and RE Barber Ford. He owned his own business, Doody Spur Service, and retired working for Kalkman Redi-Mix. As a young man he was introduced to Glenna Vander Ploeg. The two quickly fell in love, and married on September 14, 1963. They settled down in Holland, where they raised their three children. As a family, they cherished their trips to the cottage on Big Star Lake. Three years later they began their monthly "Doody Dinners." Joe and Glenna are charter members of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Joe is survived by his wife of 55 years, Glenna; Children: Karla Kammeraad-Bos and Joel Bos Joseph and Stephanie Doody Lisa Buer and fiancé Myron Iszler 8 Grandchildren Sister Margaret Sessions Many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial Mass to celebrate Joe's life will be 11:00am April 16, 2019 (Tuesday) at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave., Holland. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of the Mass on April 16th at Our Lady of the Lake.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019