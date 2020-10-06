1/1
Josephine Kreuze
1924 - 2020
Josephine Kreuze, age 96 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Josephine was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and welcomed going to heaven. She was a wonderful mother, and caring grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence in 2007.
She is survived by her children, Melvin and Karen Kreuze, Roselyn and Daniel Kent, Esther and Jim Brower, Muriel and Terry Boerman; grandchildren, Rhonda and Jerry Broek, Terrace and Sue Kreuze, Randy and Rose Greenland, Douglas Kent, Kurt and Keli Brower, Marc and Stephanie Brower, Ross and Sara Brower, Corey and Kelli Boerman, Travis Boerman; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Dreyer; sister, Jane Nyenbrink; brothers-in-law, Harold Sall; Marvin Sall, Marv and Jerene Tamminga, sister-in-law, Clara Carley; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Zutphen Christian Reformed Church, 3223 40th St, Hudsonville, MI 49426.
Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 8 also at Zutphen Christian Reformed Church with the Rev. Ron Norman officiating
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be given in Josephine's honor to Love Inc.
Burial to take place in Zutphen Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to all those that cared for Josephine in her later years, especially Heather with Comfort Keepers and the staff of Sheldon Meadows.
www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
