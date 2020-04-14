|
|
On April 10, 2020 Joyce Dorothy Barkel (DeWitt), age 93, passed away peacefully.
As a young girl Joyce attended Jamestown School, playing the Trumpet in the school band.
Much of Joyce's life centered around Sports, as a participant, a coach and a fan. In her late teens she was an avid bowler on leagues in the Zeeland area, which continued well into adulthood. Around that same time Joyce was a pitcher for girls fast pitch leagues in and around Zeeland. She continued to play after she was married and started a family, finishing with coaching girls softball for Russ' through Holland Recreation. Although she tried golf in her teens, she did not take it seriously until after she turned 50. As a member of the Holland Country Club and later Winding Creek Golf Course Joyce golfed until she was 92. She scored her first Hole in One at 85 years old and went on to win numerous Senior Tournaments. She was an avid supporter of the Hope College Girls' Basketball as a season ticket holder for many years.
Joyce enjoyed traveling to watch first her children and later her Grandchildren participate in their sporting activities.
As a full time Mother and housewife, Joyce also worked part time mainly in the food service field starting at VanRaatle's in Zeeland, later at Hotel Warm Friend in Holland and finishing her career at Russ' Northside.
Many weekends were spent with family and friends at the Red Cabin near Wolf Lake North of Baldwin. This was indeed her Happy Place.
Joyce was a long-time member of Calvary Reformed Church in Holland.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Paul Barkel.
Joyce is survived by her children, Dave Barkel, Deb Juros (Ron) & Rich Barkel (Karen).
She enjoyed seven Grandchildren; Jaime Buell (Scott), Jon Juros (Katie), Kinzie Barkel, Jenna Soper, LC VanBrocklin, Abbie Strasser and Kate Strasser.
She welcomed two Great Grandchildren, Joely & Jesse Juros.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Arrangements will be announced by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2020